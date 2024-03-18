First flight of Americans from Haiti lands at Miami International Airport to escape chaos

By Joan Murray and Tania Francois

MIAMI (WFOR) — The first flight from Haiti in two weeks landed at Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon, a source told CBS News Miami.

The Global X charter flight from Cap-Haïtien touched down at 2:30 p.m.

According to a flight attendant, there were 47 passengers on board, all of whom were U.S. citizens escaping the chaos. Passengers say they became aware of the U.S.-sponsored flight through an email and all became aware through the State Department web page.

The State Department later confirmed the flight’s arrival and said government officials were helping the passengers with “next steps.”

“We will continue to assist U.S. citizens as long as commercial options remain unavailable and the security environment permits us to do so,” a State Department spokesperson told CBS News.

The spokesperson said the department was “in contact” with other U.S. citizens looking to leave Haiti and that the State Department was “examining options for departures out of Port-au-Prince and will inform U.S. citizens about them as soon as we are able to safely and securely arrange them.”

Right now, gangs have nearly taken control of the capital Port-Au-Prince, where approximately one million people live.

The constant gunfire has forced many residents to stay locked in their homes for fear of violence and there is a concern of starvation. Nearly all relief groups have stopped operating because of the violence.

Avlot Quesaa was in Haiti visiting his mother and said conditions were terrible.

“The suffering you can only imagine,” he told CBS News Miami’s Joan Murray.

Quessa said he registered with the U.S. Embassy to get on the flight and signed a promissory note to pay for the flight later.

“It’s an awesome feeling I feel like a diplomat,” a flight attendant commented to Murray.

