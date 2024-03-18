Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Zoo announces young giraffe died from broken neck

By
Published 12:17 PM

By Alyssa Dzikowski

Click here for updates on this story

    MIAMI (WFOR) — Zoo Miami announced that a young female giraffe was found dead early Saturday morning.

The Zoo Miami Health Facility performed a necropsy and confirmed the giraffe died from breaking its neck.

The young female giraffe was born on December 15th.

Officials believe that something startled the giraffe causing it to run into a fence.

Zoo Miami says none of their other giraffes show signs of trauma and that they continue to closely monitor their animals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content