2 adults arrested after allegedly fighting child at Poinciana Park Elementary School in Miami

By JESSICA HOLLY, JULIAN QUINTANA

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Two adults were arrested on Tuesday, accused of fighting a child at a South Florida school.

Germikia Denise Freeman, 32, and Charles Nathaniel Webb Jr., 37, were charged with child abuse with no great bodily harm, trespassing on school grounds after being given a warning and education institution interference.

Freeman and Webb both appeared before a judge.

“Ma’am, if you’re going there to pick up your children, you better just go there and pick up your child and not have any problems, OK?” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “If you see someone fighting with your children, you need to go to the office and report it to the administration. Remember, don’t pick up any new law violations because if you do, you’ll be locked up in jail until your trial. If you see someone jumping your kids, make a complaint in the office, call the school resource officer. But don’t get involved yourself as much as it may hurt you.”

According to the arrest report, the incident happened on Friday at Poinciana Park Elementary School, located at 6745 NW 23rd Ave., when a witness told an officer that Freeman was fighting a student in the school’s parking lot.

The report stated that Freeman was picking up her sons in the school’s parking lot when she saw one of her sons fighting a classmate there. She then ran to where her son was fighting the classmate, grabbed the student and thrust him back, causing the student to fall to the ground.

Webb was also at the scene and grabbed the student by his shirt and pinned him to the hood of a vehicle that was in the parking lot.

Freeman, the report said, was given several verbal requests to leave the school but she did not comply and was yelling loudly in front of the parking lot, which disrupted the daily school dismissal.

The school’s administration and security left their posts to investigate the incident.

Freeman, her sons and Webb then walked to their vehicle and left the scene.

When the two returned to the school on Tuesday, both of them were taken into police custody and were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Freeman and Webb will be released from jail while they wait for their next day in court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.