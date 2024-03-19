Family of murdered man reacts to plea change in Hawaii Loa killing

By Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU (KITV) — Disappointed and angry.

That’s how the family of a man found encased in concrete in his east O’ahu home two years ago feels after finding out his killer will not be going to trial.

Juan Baron, the man accused of murdering 73-year-old Gary Ruby in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home, changed his plea to guilty on Monday.

Ruby’s brother Lorne and niece Maia said this was not the outcome they had hoped for, and believe a trial would have ultimately ended with Baron spending the rest of his life in prison.

“We had not wanted a plea deal,” said Lorne. “We knew one was coming and we understand and accept the reasons why it did happen. I think he calculated what his best shot was rather than a sense of any kind of remorse.”

The family agrees it’s disheartening and unfair that Baron could eventually get out of prison.

“I think its a failure of the justice system,” explained Maia. “If I’ll be honest I’m angry. I shouldn’t as the victim have to come forward with a statement every time in front of the parole board to remind them of the heinous nature of the crime. That he could continue living and throwing parties in the same house that he had entombed my uncle in.”

Lorne said despite the fury he feels towards Baron about what he did, he still wants him to know this.

“I don’t think of him as non-human. I also hope that something happens in his life that leads him to a better place than he occupies now.”

Although nothing can bring Gary Ruby back, his family hopes Baron stays locked up for a long time, so he can’t hurt anyone else.

“For the safety of people, he doesn’t belong out,” said Maia. “I want to see Hawaii safe. I want to see our country safe. So I will take that on my shoulders.”

