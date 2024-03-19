Philadelphia-area vet receives highest honor from French government for actions during World War II

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Chapel of Four Chaplains was full of many American heroes Monday as U.S. military veterans filled the pews, but it was one hero in particular who they came to support: World War II veteran Corporal Benjamin Berry.

During Berry’s lifetime, which has spanned a century, he has received many U.S. honors. However, on Monday, he received the highest honor bestowed by the French government, the French Legion of Honor. Caroline Monvoisin, Consul General of France, came from Washington, D.C., to present the award to Berry.

“It’s very important to express our gratitude to American soldiers who have contributed to the liberation of France and Europe,” Monvoisin said.

Berry’s service began in 1943 when he was drafted into a segregated U.S. Army. At the time, Black soldiers were relegated to providing resources such as food, ammunition and clothing to White soldiers. On the front lines of the Battle of the Bulge, Berry provided logistical support so critical that the president of France decided to present the highest distinction.

After accepting the award, Berry joked that he doesn’t need any more awards or his head won’t fit into his hat. He said he is humbled by all of the recognition he has gotten in the past five years of his life. In particular, he appreciates when young people thank him for his service.

“It’s an honor that the kids do it today,” Berry said. “Now you’ve found a few who come up and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ That’s remarkable to have the youth – the next generation – honor us.”

In the spirit of cross-generational celebration, several members of Temple University Army ROTC came to the ceremony Monday. Cadet Nora Hetzel was one of them.

“It definitely gives you a deeper understanding for the people who have served before us, [who] have given to this country, and for the traditions that we’re expected to carry on,” Hetzel said.

Berry will celebrate his 101st birthday in September.

