Teacher who resigned after OnlyFans page discovered says new employer fired her for violating social media policy

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans page was reported to district officials has been fired after days on a new job.

Brianna Coppage had been a teacher for five years, spending two at St. Clair High School. She was put on leave in October after it was discovered that she was using OnlyFans to supplement her teaching salary.

After her OnlyFans became public, Coppage told First Alert 4 that she had made $1 million on the platform. Her yearly teaching salary was $42,000, she said at the time.

After leaving the district, Coppage told First Alert 4 that she struggled to find her purpose.

“Not having to get up and go to a 9-5 has been tough on my mental health,” Coppage told First Alert 4.

Coppage said she got a job with Compass Health as a community support specialist. She told First Alert 4 that she gave the company her previous employment history and the correct information when she applied, but she was fired after only days in the office.

“I lasted five days before they put me on leave and subsequently fired me just this month,” said Coppage. “They admitted that they didn’t call my references or Google me before they hired me. They claim that I violated their social media policy but will not respond to me with how I violated it.”

First Alert 4 has contacted Compass Health and will update this story when the company responds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.