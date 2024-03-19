Tennessee boy turned his birthday into a fundraiser for shelter animals

By Amy Watson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A Putnam County boy who loves animals turned his birthday last week into a fundraiser for shelter animals.

You won’t believe what he collected!

Keith Pattison turned ten last Tuesday, March 12th and for a month leading up to it he asked for donations on Facebook to collect enough to pay for the adoption of one cat, one dog and 100 items to give to the Putnam county animal shelter.

a fundraiser for shelter animals

Well, I talked to his mom, Tracy who tells me, donations came pouring in! He actually raised enough to pay for three cats and dogs and for another dogs expensive heartworm medication.

With a little leftover, he bought pizza and cupcakes for the shelter workers.

It’s been a birthday tradition for the past five years! Hes a volunteer too!

