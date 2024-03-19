UGA freshmen hailed heroes for saving children’s lives following rollover crash

By Rachel Aragon

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — UGA students are being hailed as heroes for their life-saving action.

Five freshmen jumped into action when responding to a rollover crash in Burke County, which is more than two hours from campus.

The young women did more than just call 911 when they knew help was needed.

“Had any second gone by more, who knows what would’ve happened,” said UGA student Molly McCollum.

She says she and four other UGA students were driving to Savannah last week never anticipating their road trip would turn into a dramatic rescue.

While on the road they said they noticed a white SUV roll over near a creek. The students say that’s when they turned around and headed toward the crash site.

“We just see a vehicle submerged in the middle of a creek, and just sinking by the second more and more under so we just throw our stuff aside really without much hesitation and just jump in,” said McCollum.

The college freshmen say a mother and her two children were in the car.

The young women say they helped pull the woman’s 8-year-old and 4-year-old children out of the sinking SUV.

“We’re standing on top of the car and we eventually get this super heavy water-locked door open,” said McCollum.

Once the kids were out of the car, their job was not over.

“I was a lifeguard in high school, so I remembered I know CPR,” said UGA student Clarke Jones.

She says she jumped into action after they helped pull the 4-year-old out and performed CPR.

“Eventually he came to and started crying and breathing and it was a really surreal experience,” said Jones.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office publicly praised the students’ courageous actions in an online post.

“The quick thinking and bravery of these women is absolutely admirable. We are grateful you were in the right place at the right time,” the Facebook post said.

The students say they hope this is a reminder that anyone can make a difference.

“Especially, with all of the situations we have been going through as a community, it’s a great positive thing that we can all gather around and remind ourselves that there is good in this world,” McCollum.

