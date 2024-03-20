Beaverton church volunteers assemble hundreds of bags of food for homeless students

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — Volunteers at a local church assembled bags of food for homeless students at Beaverton High School.

On Tuesday, volunteers at Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ are packaging over 9,000 pounds of food. Currently, there are 153 students at the high school without a home.

Each student will receive six bags of food for them to have over spring break, which starts next week. They will also receive a $20 Fred Meyer gift card.

FOX 12 spoke with a volunteer who shared a message for the students receiving the donations.

“Thank you for coming to school, it will make your life much better if you graduate, and you are loved,” said Nancy Winston.

The project was made possible by a $7,500 grant from the City of Beaverton, as well as donations from Jesuit High School alumni, the Oregon Food Bank, and members of the Bethel Church.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.