Dog recovering after shoe laces were tied to her neck, looking for forever home

    PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A dog is recovering in Palm Beach County after being badly hurt, and she is now looking for a home.

Lola is just one-and-a-half years old.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control says a good Samaritan found her in distress in January with shoe laces placed firmly on her neck.

This caused her head to swell.

After a two-hour surgery this month, Lola’s swelling is almost completely gone.

Animal Control officials say Lola is saying thanks by giving the staff plenty of kisses.

If you want to take her home, she is available for adoption. Contact Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

