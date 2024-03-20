Foundation based in CT helps people in Haiti amid gang violence

By Luke Hajdasz

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — As the gang violence in Haiti rages on, a Connecticut group is still doing its part to help the Haitian people.

Many people in Haiti don’t have food, water, or access to medical care.

The violence has had an impact on the Haitian Health Foundation, which started in Connecticut.

“He retired as a general,” said Dr. Jeremiah Lowney.

Jeremiah looks back at 40 years of memories in Haiti.

The retired dentist started the Haitian Health Foundation, now run by his daughter Marilyn.

“Despite enormous challenges we have been able to continue our work,” Marilyn said.

The group provides things like healthcare and food to about a quarter million people.

Recent gang violence has changed everything.

“We’re starting from scratch again,” said Jeremiah.

“All of the materials, supplies, medicine, food, etc. is not arriving in this area and that’s making life very, very difficult,” said Nadesha Mijoba.

Mijoba oversees the foundation’s day to day operations.

She is in the states now for family reasons, unable to get back.

As the gangs take over, she’s coordinating healthcare remotely, especially for pregnant women.

“Being pregnant in Haiti is a very dangerous thing right now. Many women are not getting prenatal care. Many women are not getting the services they need when they are about to deliver,” Mijoba said.

For years, the foundation has helped Haitians with their physical health.

Lately, they’ve been helping with mental health too.

“The people coming from the cities are so traumatized by gang violence that they need mental health care,” said Marilyn.

People are leaving Port-Au-Prince, which is where most of the violence is, and fleeing to Jeremie.

Highways are shut down. Very few places are safe.

“We are trying to deliver services and each day is becoming more and more difficult to do so,” Mijoba said.

The foundation also provides services in rural, hard to get to parts of the country. For now, for safety reasons, that’s been stopped.

“We have never done that before,” said Mijoba.

“How does this end? What is the end game?” Eyewitness News asked.

“That’s just it, none of us know. None of us know what the future brings to Haiti and its people,” Mijoba said.

