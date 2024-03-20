Skip to Content
Seneca man arrested for sexually assaulting sedated woman, deputies say

Lawrence, Nakia
By Anne Newman

    OCONEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Seneca, South Carolina man was arrested Saturday for sexually assaulting a sedated woman, according to Jimmy Watt with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

William Christopher Johnson, 37, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, Watt said.

According to Watt, deputies responded to a home on Lacey Lane Saturday afternoon in regards to reports of sexual assault.

The deputy began an investigation after making contact with the victim, an adult female, and Johnson, Watt said.

Johnson inappropriately touched the victim while the victim was physically incapacitated by being sedated and asleep, according to the arrest warrant.

Johnson was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, Watt said.

According to Watt, he remains in jail Monday evening on a $5,000 surety bond.

