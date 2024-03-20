Wayne woman charged in death of 8-year-old daughter

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A 30-year-old Wayne woman has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says.

At 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, Wayne police responded to a home in the 35200 block of Phyllis St. after receiving a report of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found the child in her bedroom unresponsive and having suffered from several injuries to her head and neck. The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is alleged that the mother, Chelsea Renee Duperon, fatally assaulted the girl.

Duperon was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. She was remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is slated for March 25, with a preliminary exam scheduled for April 1.

