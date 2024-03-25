2 men indicted for murder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts teen’s 1993 fatal shooting

By Veronica Haynes

FITCHBURG, Massachusetts (WCVB) — More than 30 years after a 15-year-old was fatally shot in a car in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, two men have been indicted in his death.

A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up murder indictments against two men on Friday in the 1993 shooting death of Deondray Atwood, 15, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Robert D’Lucca, 49, and Lawrence Calafell, 51, of Gardner, were indicted on one count of murder in the death of Atwood. Additionally, they were both indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

On Nov. 25, 1993, D’Lucca and Calafell are accused of shooting into a car parked on Daniels Street with Atwood and two other teens inside. Atwood was fatally shot multiple times. Another passenger sustained multiple gunshot wounds but survived her injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.

D’Lucca was charged in 1993 with the crime but wasn’t tried at the time after he was arrested in New York on separate murder charges. He has been serving time at Sing Sing Correctional Facility since. He will be brought back to Massachusetts to face prosecution and arraigned on a future date to be determined.

Following the indictment on Friday, Calafell was arrested without incident in Fitchburg by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Worcester Superior Court.

