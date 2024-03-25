Deputies: Pregnant SC woman killed in ‘callous and cold-blooded’ attack; suspect still on the run

By Stephanie Moore

SUMTER, South Carolina (WYFF) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed in what a sheriff in South Carolina calls a “callous and cold-blooded” attack.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Saturday morning to a hospital after two gunshot victims arrived.

Authorities said the suspect, Troy Wells, an acquaintance of the victims, was waiting for the victims at a motel where they were staying.

The investigation revealed that when the victims arrived, Wells fired numerous rounds into their vehicle, hitting the pregnant woman and another person in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said one of the victims, Jennifer Cruz, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Cruz was 35 weeks pregnant, and the child survived and was delivered.

The child was reported to be in critical condition at last check.

“We have reason to believe the suspect, Troy Wells, knew that Ms. Cruz was pregnant,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “This attack was callous and cold-blooded.”

The second victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“Wells should be considered armed and dangerous, and we are asking citizens not to approach him but call 911 if they see him,” Dennis said.

