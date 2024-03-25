North Carolina WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Joshua Davis, Kara Peters

DAVIE COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family.

Craig Hanes was born and raised in Davie County.

Hanes recalls being drafted into the Army-Air Force in 1942, and a year later, his ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine.

He says after 36 hours in the ocean, he survived and was later awarded a Purple Heart.

Family and friends gathered in Mocksville to celebrate Hanes for his strength, love and generosity.

Hanes is a lifelong member of Smith Grove Church, a founding member of the Smith Grove Ruritan Club and he’s part of the Piedmont Antique Power Association.

