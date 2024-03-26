Big Island man arrested for ‘heinous’ abuse of 2-year-old girl

By Matthew Nuttle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV) — A Big Island man is facing several counts of child abuse after investigators say he physically abused and starved his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.

Clayton Ernest Saragosa, 31, of Mountain View, was arrested on Saturday March 23.

Police officers were first called out to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room around 2 a.m. on Saturday, after a toddler was admitted to the emergency room with many troubling injuries.

According to the police report, the 2-year-old suffered various burn marks, multiple bruises in various stages of healing, and had a fractured rib and femur in different stages of healing. Police say the girl also showed physical signs of dehydration and malnutrition.

Because the child’s injuries were so extensive, she was flown to Oahu’s Kapiolani Medical Center for further treatment, where she remains in stable condition.

Detectives were called to the hospital and learned that Saragosa was the live-in boyfriend of the toddler’s 23-year-old mother. He had reportedly denied the toddler food and water periodically, and regularly abused the child over a period of months, investigators said.

Police say they have opened a separate criminal investigation related to the toddler’s mother’s possible role in the abuse. She has not yet been charged with any crimes.

Saragosa was arrested at his home in Mountain View just hours after the girl was admitted to the hospital. Saragosa had two teen sons, ages 12 and 13, who were placed in the custody of Child Welfare Services (CWS).

Saragosa had two other sons, ages 4 and 8, who were staying with him on a weekend visitation. Those two children were released to their mother.

CWS has opened an investigation looking into the wellbeing of all of the children who were in the home.

On March 24, Saragosa was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, abuse of a household member, and two counts second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. His bail was set at $85,000.

Saragosa was scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Monday.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patrick Aurello of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, at 808-961-8810, or via email at Patrick.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

