La Vergne SROs help repair homeless student’s van he lived in

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — School Resource Officers (SROs) in La Vergne reportedly helped a homeless high school student repair their van, which serves as his home.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said SROs Cody Didier and Jeremy Gregory helped a homeless 17-year-old student get parts to fix the broken van he lived in. Not only that, the duo also helped with the repairs and filled the van up with gas.

The high school ATLAS coordinator learned the student was homeless in January. She found a shelter for him, but he couldn’t drive there because his van was broken.

That’s when Didier and Gregory stepped in to help the teen repair his van.

“Their types of actions represent the true definition of what it is to be a school resource officer in the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SRO Division,” SRO Sgt. John Acton said.

