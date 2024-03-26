MPD arrests suspect for allegedly putting combustible material in grandmothers gas tank

By Robert Ristaneo

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — MPD has arrested a suspect for allegedly entering his grandmothers vehicle unlawfully and putting combustible material in her gas tank.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Mounthill Court at 6:41 a.m. on Monday, Mar 25 in reference to a domestic incident.

Police said they discovered the victim’s grandson had entered her vehicle, removed property and attempted to ignite it by putting combustible material in the gas tank.

Nobody was injured in the incident and police took Clifton Whitfield, 26, into custody and charged him with unlawful breaking and entering and making a terroristic threat.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.