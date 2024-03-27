Brewing Inclusivity: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee and Leadership Houston Forge a Future of Opportunity

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 27, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the heart of Houston, a morning of purposeful dialogue brewed as city leaders and changemakers convened at the inspiring Bitty & Beau’s Coffee. The gathering, graced by the presence of Houston Style Magazine’s esteemed publisher, Francis Page Jr., epitomized community synergy. The camaraderie was palpable, fostered by the exemplary hospitality of Bitty & Beau’s diligent staff, for which we remain heartily thankful.

Leadership Houston, a beacon for the city’s visionaries, continues its pledge to unite and uplift through knowledge and shared dedication to Houston’s prosperity. It’s a commitment to nurturing the civic leadership that propels Houston forward, celebrating the diverse tapestry that is our strength.

photo

Amidst this backdrop stands Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a pioneering establishment that serves more than just coffee; it serves hope and showcases the beauty of diversity. Pioneered by Amy and Ben Wright, parents to Lillie, Emma Grace, Beau, and Bitty, who have brought their personal journey of empowerment to the forefront. They’ve crafted an inclusive haven that champions the potential within individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reshaping the narrative on employability and community contribution. What began as a single location in Wilmington, NC, with a team of 19 remarkable individuals, has burgeoned into a national phenomenon with over 400 employed across the country.

Bitty & Beau’s is not just a coffee shop; it’s a movement, where the message is as potent as the espresso – inclusion, opportunity, and unity. Each visit alters perceptions, turning customers into advocates for a world where everyone has a role to play.

Missed this enlightening gathering? Worry not. Leadership Houston invites you to be part of this ongoing conversation. Discover how you can contribute to the city’s narrative by visiting Leadership Houston for details on the next rendezvous in April.

Join us in the movement for a more inclusive Houston, one cup of coffee at a time.

