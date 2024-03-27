Decision on arrest of third Caddo principal expected this week; bookkeeper arrested

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A third Caddo Parish principal implicated in alleged thefts from their schools will be interviewed by law-enforcement officers this week as they wrap up an investigation that has already led to two principals’ arrests.

Bridget Bridges, former principal at North Highlands Elementary, is scheduled to meet with detectives from the Caddo Parish financial crimes unit before authorities turn their case over to the district attorney.

Two other principals — suspended Queensborough elementary principal Marco French and former Werner Park elementary principal Raquel Fuggins-Mock — were arrested on felony theft charges last week after they opted not to be interviewed by police. Both are free on bond pending prosecution.

Caddo District Attorney James Stewart, whose office will handle the cases in court, said the principals will likely be eligible for pretrial diversion, an option to traditional prosecution where charges are dismissed if defendants stay out of trouble and meet certain criteria such as restitution and undergoing counseling. Restitution to the schools, which has already been made, is the top priority, Stewart said.

“We will see if they are eligible for diversion once we get the (entire) file,” Stewart said Tuesday. “Based on what I’ve been told, they meet the criteria.”

The investigation that led to the arrests came after an internal audit by the Caddo schools system found evidence a total of $9,700 from accounts at the three schools were diverted for personal use.

According to the audit and other documents provided by the schools system after a public records request from KTBS News, Bridges was paid for Saturday tutoring programs she did not attend; Fuggins spent school money on gift cards and on speakers and silk flowers used at her wedding; and French — the Louisiana Principal of the Year in 2022 — billed for tutoring sessions he did not attend and was reimbursed twice for an out-of-town trip for a conference.

A bookkeeper at Queensborough, Carla Anthony, was also arrested last week on felony theft charges. She resigned from the school district on Oct. 7.

Detectives said they do not plan to arrest a paraprofessional at the school. That decision was made after a review of the small amount of money taken and the belief that the paraprofessional was unduly influenced by the principal and “got bad advice,” said Bobby Herring, commander of the financial crimes unit.

