Dodgers fans swarm Los Angeles Raising Cane’s to meet Mookie Betts

By Julie Sharp

ALHAMBRA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Hundreds lined up at an Alhambra Raising Cane’s Wednesday morning, and not just for the chicken.

Fans dressed in Dodger blue surrounded the restaurant fast food chain, for their chance to be served by the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts.

Ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball home opener, the Dodgers shortstop is serving chicken fingers instead of hits as he works his pre-game shift, for charity.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Betts will work the drive-thru and front counter at Cane’s on Valley Boulevard and New Avenue.

Raising Cane’s is partnering with Betts for the fan meet-and-greet, and donating $100K to Betts’ 5050 Foundation.

The 5050 Foundation works to build sports programs at inner city schools, giving youth physical, mental, financial and nutrition education.

The Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Thursday’s home opener at Dodger Stadium.

