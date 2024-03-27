Honor through art: Father of fallen MPD officer helping send officers to National Police Week

By Kendall Keys

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The father of a fallen Milwaukee police officer is paying tribute to his son while also supporting his son’s comrades.

Peter Jerving’s family is raising money to send his colleagues to our nation’s capital for National Police Week. That’s where Jerving’s name will be engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial.

Jerving’s father, Doug Jerving, is pitching in by offering his artwork for sale. He says every penny from the original pieces and prints he sells will go toward sending Milwaukee Police District Four officers to Washington, D.C.

Jerving first picked up a paintbrush before the fourth grade.

“I begged my parents to get me the John Gnagy Art Set for my birthday. I said I don’t want anything else. Just get me that,” Jerving said.

He got that set and never stopped painting. From landscape to abstract to portrait pieces, his portfolio spans genres.

Patty Jerving’s favorite piece, titled “Pirates,” is a painting of all seven of their children.

“Peter is the tallest one here,” Jerving said, pointing to the painting.

Officer Peter Jerving, Patty and Doug’s son, died tragically in the line of duty back in February of 2023.

“It kind of feels like it’s just hitting me. What all’s happened. I look at pictures of Peter and it’s like, well, I just I can’t believe he’s gone,” said Jerving.

Jerving is donating all proceeds from any artwork he sells to fund the trip to send officers to Washington, D.C., for National Police Week.

“There’s quite a few officers that would like to go, and that hopefully can go,” Jerving said. “It’s very important to us because they’re our family.”

Jerving has a website where you can view all of his prints and original pieces that are for sale. From now until May 1, all proceeds will be donated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.