‘It’s amazing’: 90-year-old mail carrier recognized for nearly 65 years at USPS

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Rain, snow, or shine, our postal carriers are out every day delivering our mail.

“Everything in life we have to work through. They really depend on us and we have to get out there and try, especially during the snowstorms,” said Randy Binckey, a United States Postal Service (USPS) carrier.

One Saginaw man has devoted his life to serving his community – for nearly 65 years – with no complaints, just a smile on his face.

Warren Wedding is a life-long Saginaw resident and Navy veteran who’s still delivering the mail at 90-years-old.

“Probably the easiest job I ever had. It’s just been something to keep me going for all these years. I said if I was probably still married I might have retired a long time ago, but now it’s worth it to just keep out of mischief,” Wedding said.

He started as a mail carrier in 1958 and since then, he has watched Saginaw change and grow.

“When I first started, the farthest we went out was where our post office is now on Boardwalk, that was the end of the line,” Wedding said. “We had, like, six motor routes in the whole west side of Saginaw and now, we’ve got, like, 30 some. It’s how much has changed in the city and it’s expanded. It’s pretty much the same, just the houses are getting bigger, and the people are getting more people, and we’re getting more apartments.”

Looking back, Wedding said he misses the days before they had mail trucks.

“I used to like it better before we had vehicles and stuff. I could get out and all the kids followed me around, and I had a dog that followed me around the route,” Wedding said. “The only vehicles we had back then were parcel postal routes and mounted routes like this one. But I used to take my little cart and push it around, and all the kids used to follow me and I used to buy them pop at the gas station.”

A few of the mail carriers at the post office on Boardwalk Drive in Saginaw have known Wedding for decades and consider him a close friend, mentor, and great example for the younger generation.

“We really like him, just as a friend. He’s a great friend,” said Tammy Sheahan, USPS carrier. “He knows every route. He’s very helpful to all the new people, has high energy. So, I thought if he can do it, I can do it, since I’m probably 30 years younger than he is.”

“Most people would be happy to be alive at 90 and in decent health, but Warren, he’s here every day, plugging away. So just, I respect him and admire him for that,” said Jerry Fries, USPS carrier.

“I would say he’s a good role model, good worker, shows up to work everyday, even at this age in his life. It’s amazing,” Bickney said.

Wedding is also the recipient of three 1 Million Mile Awards – a special recognition by the USPS for carriers who’ve obtained a million miles, or at least 30 years of safe driving with no incidents.

But what’s most impressive is Wedding’s positive outlook on life.

“It’s fun just to get out and it’s nice, really, meeting good people, and you get to to meet all these people and interact,” he said.

“He’s fun to be around – we’re taking a break right now, we take our break every day together. He likes to play Euchre. He actually has more energy than most people around here,” Sheahan said. “He’s truly a friend to all of us, and even more than a mentor, he’s a friend. So, we really like our Warren.”

“I like my job and when the weather’s bad, I can take the days off, you know, that’s the difference now with having seniority,” Wedding said. “But outside of that, it’s like, I haven’t got any complaints. In fact, I’ve got a fantastic life, I guess you would say.”

As of now, Wedding said he has no plans to retire because it keeps him busy, and he loves what he does.

If you see him on his route, make sure to say hello and thank him for his nearly 65 years of mail service.

