Protestors scale cranes, tether themselves to equipment at another Midtown worksite

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Protestors have once again tethered themselves to construction equipment in Midtown Atlanta.

The group “Drop Cop City” is already claiming responsibility in a news release they sent to local media around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The action has disrupted the Brasfield & Gorrie construction site located at the intersection of 11th Street NW and Bellingrath Avenue NW.

Atlanta News First was told activists scaled and shut down 250-foot-tall cranes at the worksite, demanding the contractor cut ties with the Atlanta Public Training Center.

“The message is that there won’t be business as usual so long as the city continues to ignore protesters and the cop city movement,” said a student protestor, who did not want to be identified.

Back on March 7, one person was arrested at a similar protest which halted work at a different Brasfield & Gorrie site in Midtown.

