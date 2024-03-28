Skip to Content
Aptos woman turns 100-years-old

    APTOS, California (KSBW) — Here at KSBW, we are wishing a happy belated birthday to Celene Jandreau.

She turned 100 years old Friday and has spent the last quarter of that living in Santa Cruz County.

Her middle name is Rosey, which is fitting because in World War II she helped the war effort by working as a riveter.

Making her literally “Rosie the Riveter.”

Happy birthday, Celene!

