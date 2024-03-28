Inside look: Dive crews converge for search-and-rescue efforts after Baltimore bridge collapse

By Web staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Search-and-rescue teams have been going through the water all day Tuesday to try and find missing road workers who were on the Key Bridge when it collapsed due to a ship strike.

WBAL-TV 11 News Breana Ross was volunteering to help support first responders and divers when she recorded video of their preparation efforts.

According to Baltimore City fire spokesman Kevin Cartwright, at least 50 divers responded to the scene from fire departments in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, as well as from local volunteer fire-rescue companies and the Maryland State Police dive team.

Cartwright told 11 News that the teams are using side-scan sonar and infrared technology to locate and identify the vehicles that fell when the bridge collapsed.

If the dive teams find anyone inside the vehicles, they will secure the cars with a buoy. Already, divers have identified a truck that was in two parts, and they believe there are others, 11 News has learned.

According to the FBI, its highly trained specialists with the Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT) are assisting in the search.

