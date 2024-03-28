‘They’re not forgotten about’: Non-profit for young girls pairs basketball with mentorship

By Kalé Searcy

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Since she was a little girl, dribbling down the court has been a natural instinct.

“I love basketball, we all love basketball,” Marquis Haynes, CEO and founder of the Keys Foundation, said.

Haynes was drawn to the agility and the heart of the game even when her mom couldn’t afford it.

“Streetball, you know, nothing organized. I couldn’t play any organized basketball until the seventh grade,” Haynes said.

She didn’t go pro, but her passion never wavered, only growing stronger when life hit an unexpected turn.

“They found some mass in my body, and I knew that my purpose, I had purpose here, and I just wasn’t sure what their purpose was,” she said.

But she found it on the hardwood.

“I started the Keys Foundation, and we started with the women’s basketball leagues,” Haynes said.

Creating an organization in the inner city of Omaha.

“It’s all women — all women coaches, all women mentors, strength and conditioning women. Yoga instructor, woman, athletic trainer,” Haynes said.

Reaching girls as young as 9 years old.

“I just– I want these girls to know that they’re not forgotten about ever since I was a kid, I’ve always fought for, ‘Why can’t we be equal?'” she said.

In the seven years since starting the Keys Foundation, Haynes has grown it with seven programs.

Including basketball clinics, mentoring and competitive teams.

“We make it as cost-efficient as possible because, at the end of the day, it’s about the person, not the money,” Haynes said.

Bringing in women’s basketball stars from the college level to the professional level.

“We just want these girls to see that women can be in these spaces,” Haynes said.

Using her past decisions as a guide for the future of the youth.

“I had offers to play collegiate level and I unfortunately didn’t take it,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.