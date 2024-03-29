Doctor shares how to protect your eyes during the Great American Eclipse

By WANF Staff

ATLANTA (WANF) — Never look directly at the sun.

You’d think that statement would be a no-brainer — but it counts during an eclipse, too, according to Avnish Deobhakta, an ophthalmologist and assistant professor at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

Deobhakta is urging the public to stay safe during the upcoming Great American Eclipse on April 8.

One of Deobhakta’s patients stared at the partial eclipse in 2017 without solar glasses or other optical protection, he said. Even though she only looked for about 20 seconds, the image burned into her retina. Now, she’ll see the crescent as a black spot in her vision for the rest of her life.

“Always wear the right eclipse glasses,” Deobhakta said. “If you are going to look at the sun, make sure that those are coming from a reliable source.”

Real eclipse glasses should say they comply with ISO 12312-2 somewhere on the side. However, some fake glasses may have counterfeit credentials.

Experts say you can test the glasses by looking at an indoor light. If the light is dim or even invisible, then the glasses should be legitimate.

While the sun will be fully covered in some cities, Atlanta will see a little more than 80% coverage. The eclipse starts at 1:45 p.m. and ends at 4:20 p.m., peaking at 3:04 p.m., according to NASA.

The next total solar eclipse visible to the United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

