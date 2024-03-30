Thieves steal $1 million jewelry jackpot from Ocean County Mall in cutting edge heist, police say

By BRANDON GOLDNER

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — Approximately $1 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a store inside the Ocean County Mall in an overnight heist, according to Toms River Police.

Sometime Wednesday night into Thursday morning, investigators said at least one thief broke into Venzio Jewelers by first cutting a hole in the wall of an adjacent empty storefront.

Detectives said they snipped the phone and alarm cables and then used a torch to break into a large safe and steal jewelry.

Fred, a mall customer who declined to give his last name, said crime doesn’t usually happen in the mall area.

“Obviously, it was well-planned, that was for sure. They knew exactly what they were doing. It wasn’t a spur of the moment,” Fred said. “It took some time to decide how to get in there and make the robbery successful.”

Tom Otani also believed whoever planned the heist was extremely knowledgeable.

“The way they broke in on the next door, empty store, go into the wall,” Otani said. “They knew what they were doing.”

The mall was open Friday, but Venzio Jewelers remained closed.

A worker inside the store declined a request for an interview.

