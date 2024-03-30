Thirsty Monk presents Deliria ale in support of women in brewing, breast cancer awareness

By DEREK BRYANT

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thirsty Monk “has always been influenced by Belgian style beer,” says creative director Kala Brooks.

She adds that, “during the pandemic, we were fortunate enough to partner with Delirium. Brewer of Delirium, Huyghe brewery in Belgium is one of the oldest breweries in the world.”

Thirsty Monk’s basement bar features a full Delirium tap room.

In 2013, Brooks says, “the owners of Delirium realized that there was a little bit of a gap between females and brewing and actually like being in production, so they decided that they wanted to have a project in the brewery that was specifically designed for women in the industry.”

That project is “Deliria,” a Belgian golden strong ale.

“It has light yeast notes and champagne and slight floral flavor,” she says. “It is a slightly higher ABV than we might be used to in the United States. It doesn’t taste as strong as it is. It’s 8.5% ABV and it’ll be released in May.”

As one of only eight women selected for this unique event, Brooks was honored to showcase her skills and contribute to the creation of a special brew that celebrates women in brewing.

“We got to work inside of the large-scale production facility,” she says. “Physically hands-on making this product for them.”

“And in Belgium, it’s like being inside the storybook,” she adds. “There’s castles on every corner, so it’s scenically lovely, being around the other women who are actually in the top echelon, and it’s top-level of professionalism in their industry was really Inspiring. “

A percentage of every keg sold of the area goes to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and then most places that stock Deliria donate a dollar of every pour to local breast cancer awareness.

The Deliria project is something that’s very close and personal to Brooks.

My mother Elizabeth was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago. She did all of the normal medical treatment that was involved and thankfully she is completely clear and her prognosis looks fantastic.”

“Besides the fact that we were able to create a really fantastic beer, knowing that it’s going to benefit specifically or breast cancer or something, that’s very personal to me.” Adding, “I was incredibly honored not only being chosen to participate in this project. But to know that I was doing something that was very close to me, my heart.”

Last year’s recipe is on tap at Thirsty Monk’s downstairs Delirium bar at their downtown location.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.