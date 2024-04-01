Heinz looking to break into Chicago hot dog scene with ‘smackable’ ketchup stations

By Allen Warren

CHICAGO (WTAE) — Pittsburgh is known as the longtime home of Heinz, but it seems like not every city has warmed up to ketchup as the condiment of choice. Now, Kraft Heinz is looking to introduce their ketchup to Chicago’s hot dog fans.

According to WLS, Chicago’s ABC affiliate, you don’t put ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog. That’s prompted Heinz to begin setting up “ketchup relief” billboard stations outside restaurants in the city that don’t serve their ketchup.

Customers will be able to “SMACK for Heinz.” The stations dispense ketchup packets so people can add the red stuff to their dogs.

WLS said the ketchup stations will be found around the city starting Tuesday.

Kraft Heinz has headquarters in both Chicago and Pittsburgh.

