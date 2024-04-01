Man drove around with baby on lap, loaded gun and marijuana in car

By Rob Polansky

NORWALK, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces charges after police pulled him over for driving with a baby on his lap, and a loaded gun and marijuana in the car.

Naud Rodriguez, 26, of Norwalk, was arrested on Sunday.

Norwalk police said the incident happened in their city around 11:50 a.m.

“A patrol officer observed a man driving around with a baby on his lap,” said Sgt. Ryan Evarts, Norwalk police. “The officer pulled the car over and did not see an infant car seat anywhere in the car.”

Police said the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana that came from the car.

“Officers searched the car which led to the discovery of .762 pounds of marijuana and a Sig Sauer P365 loaded handgun,” Evarts said.

Rodriguez was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, negligent storage of a firearm, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of child-front seat restraint, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and use of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he was given a court date of April 15.

