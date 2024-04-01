Maryland schools report highest dropout rate, lowest graduation rate in 5 years

By Ryan Dickstein

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — The Maryland State Department of Education released its graduation rate for the class of 2023.

Overall students in Maryland high schools graduated at a rate of 85.81 percent.

It’s the lowest graduation rate over the last five years.

Meanwhile student dropouts during that same time frame reached their highest numbers of 9.83 percent.

It should be noted this particular four-year cohort of students was impacted by COVID-19 during portions of their freshman and sophomore years.

According to the data, Hispanic students experienced the highest increase in dropout rates from 19.77 percent in 2022 to 22.85 in 2023.

The data did reveal a couple bright spots, as the graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students increased from 75.68 percent in 2022 to 80.83 percent in 2023 school year.

Graduation rates for African American students also slightly rose from 83.98 to 84.68 percent.

“Maryland’s students are among the best and brightest in the world and while our graduation rates are good, they can be better,” said Interim State Superintendent Carey M. Wright. “We have an opportunity to build upon our education system’s strong foundation to achieve the equitable and successful outcomes we want for all students.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.