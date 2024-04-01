Michigan woman thought it was a scam when she won a $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan woman is planning to buy a home after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Anna Marquez, 31, of Bay City, matched the five white balls in the drawing on March 5 to win the prize: 02-49-50-61-70.

The lucky player purchased her winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery website.

“I play Mega Millions here and there, usually when the jackpot starts getting large,” said Marquez. “I logged in the day after the drawing and was shocked when I saw a big amount pending in my account! Honestly, I thought it was a scam at first because you just don’t think this type of thing will happen to you. I checked my email and saw one from the Lottery with information on claiming a prize, so that’s when I knew it was real!”

Marquez recently claimed her prize and says she plans to buy a house, pay bills and then save the rest, according to Michigan Lottery officials.

Drawings take place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Each play is $2, and for an additional $1 per play, people can add a “Megaplier,” which can multiply any non-jackpot prize by up to five times.

