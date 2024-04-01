Teenager repairs computers and gives them to refugees

By Laura Terrell

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) — Kathir Kalyanaraman spends 30 minutes to an hour every day working on computers in the basement of his Johnston home. The 16-year-old has a passion for repairing old computers and making them usable again.

“You wouldn’t want a really bad computer. You would want a working computer, something you can use in your everyday life,” said Kalyanaraman.

Kalyanaraman has partnered with several businesses and local individuals who give him their old computers when they are ready to upgrade to new ones. He then spends hours updating the software, making sure they have new batteries and working chargers.

Kalyanaraman’s passion project has turned into a way to help refugees from all over the world who are living in Iowa. Through his nonprofit, TechGift, Kalyanaraman disperses the refurbished computers to refugees.

“It’s amazing. Incredible. Really incredible,” said Olena Hubkova.

Hubkova escaped a war zone in Ukraine two years ago. She and her husband came to Iowa with hardly any belongings.

“We didn’t know how to cross the border because we had Russian troops on the border. We couldn’t grab a lot of stuff, you know, just a small suitcase and that’s all,” said Hubkova.

Hubkova and her husband each received a computer through Kalyanaraman’s nonprofit, TechGift. She says it has changed their lives, allowing her to get her certification to become a certified nursing assistant. She now has a job she loves, thanks to a teenager she has never met.

“It’s very important when somebody here was kind to us because it made us believe that not all the world is not cruel,” said Hubkova.

Kalyanaraman hopes to continue his nonprofit work throughout high school, into college and beyond. So far, he has given away more than 370 computers. Several refugee families have sent handwritten thank you notes, which he keeps near his workstation.

“Honestly seeing the reward in person, the effects that just one computer can do for certain individuals, it’s really wanting me to continue this,” said Kalyanaraman.

Kalyanaraman says he is always looking for donated computers, smartphones and monetary donations to help purchase software and batteries.

