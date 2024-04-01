‘There was a car in my waiting room’: Driver slams into animal hospital, no injuries

By Jessica Vallejo, Rubén Rosario

SUNRISE, Florida (WSVN) — An out-of-control driver careened into the lobby of an animal hospital in Sunrise, shattering the front window.

Sunrise Police units responded to the scene of the crash at Sunset Animal Hospital. located along Sunset Strip, near Nob Hill Road, just after 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, the hospital’s owners, Dr. Cristina Polit and Alfonso Reyes. said they’re still in shock over the late night crash.

“We still don’t understand how this happened,” said Polit.

“Thank God no one was in the office,” said Reyes.

An office that’s usually packed with people and their furry friends had a white Lincoln parked inside instead.

“There was car in my waiting room, so we ran over here,” said Polit.

Polit and Reyes said the man driving the Lincoln was not hurt. Apparently, they said, he got his foot stuck to the gas pedal.

“Something happened with his legs, supposedly, and he wasn’t taken into custody. I mean, he was just let go,” said Reyes.

Police said the motorist was alone in the vehicle, and they confirmed he had no signs of driving under the influence

“We’ll just have to work different hours this week,” said.

But clean-up is already underway way.

Polit and Reyes said they are just grateful none of their patients were hurt

“Thank God all of our patients were safe, and they’re in the back and, obviously, we’re going to be able to open and operate because we have- the other side of the business is OK, but we have to fix this overnight to make sure that we’re open by Monday,” said Reyes.

The Lincoln was later towed from the scene.

The entrance to the animal hospital has since been boarded up with plywood. The owners said they have been at this location 10 years.

