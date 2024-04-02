Arkansas Governor sends off National Guard to the US-Mexico border

By Dillon Hudson

Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders directed the Arkansas National Guard to send soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border. A release from the governor’s office said this is to support the Texas National Guard as they combat illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

The release said about 40 guardsmen was sent from April 1 until May 30. The Texas National Guard will remain the lead agency, and the Arkansas National Guard will remain under the control of Sanders.

“President Biden opened our southern border to an invasion of illegal immigrants, drugs, and human trafficking and is now criticizing Texas for stepping up where his administration has failed,” Sanders said in the release. “I’ve seen the crisis our President created firsthand, and I know the incredible men and women of the Arkansas Guard can help supplement Texas’ efforts to keep our border secure and our states safe.”

Gov. Sanders visited the border last month and last summer. She also deployed members of the National Guard to the border last summer.

“The Arkansas National Guard has a rich history of helping neighboring states in a crisis,” Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs said in the release. “We assisted Texas last year, and have done so under previous administrations. Our Soldiers will be well prepared and ready to assist the Texas National Guard’s operations.”

