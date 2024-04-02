Central Iowa man pleads guilty in federal court to making ‘straw purchases’ of firearms

By KCCI Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Fort Dodge man admitted in federal court that he purchased two firearms for another person, an act known as a “straw purchase.”

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, 22-year-old Hunter Collier, of Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty on Monday to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Collier admitted that in 2022, he purchased a .380 ACP pistol from the Iowa Outdoor Store in Fort Dodge, claiming he was purchasing the firearm for himself. However, he was actually purchasing the gun for someone else. He also admitted to buying another gun for the same individual from the JT Guns & Supply in Des Moines.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled. Collier faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

