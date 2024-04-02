‘He was my sunlight’: Louisville mother gives emotional statement during sentencing of son’s killer

By Drew Gardner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville mother is finally beginning the healing process more than two years after her son’s life was tragically taken.

In February 2022, 19-year-old Diante Story was shot and killed by his friend, 20-year-old David Surface, during a psychotic episode in the kitchen of Story’s apartment on Brooklawn Drive.

On Monday, Surface was sentenced to 19 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Surface will get credit for the time he has already served in jail but is not eligible for probation under the plea deal.

Story’s mother, Rosalyn, spoke during Monday’s sentencing, calling her son her best friend.

“He wasn’t just my son. He was my sunlight my entire world, my confidant. He leaned on me, and I leaned on him,” Story said.

In an interview with WLKY News following the sentencing, Story spoke more about their strong bond.

“We had a very close relationship. He was very open with me about everything,” Story said.

Story says he was also always making her laugh.

“I made a little video of clips of Diante dancing around and being silly and goofy and I watch it all the time,” Story said.

She says those memories have carried her through the last two years.

“Diante had the spirit to light up this whole room and I know that he wouldn’t want to see me here this way or anybody else because he just hated to see anybody down,” Story said.

That spirit moved Story’s son to let Surface move in with him. She says he was trying to help him get back on his feet.

“He was about wanting to help others, and because of him wanting to help his friend, his life had to be taken,” Story said.

Story has spent the last two years attending every court hearing in her quest for justice.

“Having to see the person who took my son away from me every single time it does something to me, and it did something to me every single time,” said Story.

While Story is not happy with the sentencing, she says she has accepted it and is now focused on her healing.

“What I’m going to do is I’m going to live for him now. I know that’s what he would want me to do,” Story said.

Story has developed an extensive support system through The ACE Project, which provides resources to help mothers of gun violence victims navigate this difficult path.

