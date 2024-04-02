Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting, killing Milwaukee basketball coach

By Maria Grenyo

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Brostrom sentenced Amardi Stotts, 31, to 30 years in prison and 12 years extended supervision for shooting and killing Milwaukee youth basketball coach Dale Young, 48.

Stotts was charged with first-degree reckless homicide last July. The drive-by shooting happened on July 7, 2023, near 69th Street and Carmen Avenue.

Surveillance video from July shows someone inside a red truck pulling up alongside Young and opening fire. A neighbor ran out to help Young, but he later died at the hospital.

In court Monday, Stotts said he will accept responsibility for his actions.

“I’m ashamed, I’m embarrassed of the actions that happened on that day,” Stotts said. “I know nothing that I could say or do will bring Mr. Young back. I know there’s consequences for my actions, and I accept the responsibility for them. I am still in shock over everything that happened.”

Investigators said Young was at his niece’s home last July and exchanged words with her ex-boyfriend, who was also there. Both men left the house.

The ex-boyfriend told investigators, “He then called the defendant… and told him that the victim had just pulled a gun on him and asked the defendant to come pick him up.”

According to the criminal complaint, a red pick-up truck drove up with a gun out the driver’s side window, and someone fired into Young’s van.

After the sentencing Monday, Young’s family spoke to the media. They said they are hoping another person, who they believe was Stotts’ accomplice, will be charged.

“Still processing, still trying to figure out what happened, with the hopes that we’ll be able to also get charges brought against the other person that was involved,” Jeradine Grayson, Young’s mother, said.

The family said they remember Young as a community-oriented man and a great basketball coach.

“Milwaukee lost someone who was changing lives, who was keeping people from new violence,” said Judge Brostrom.

