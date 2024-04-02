Migrants found hiding in southern New Mexico middle school

By Andres Valle

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KOAT) — A group of undocumented migrants walked into Santa Teresa Middle School, putting the school on lockdown.

The latest incident happened last week.

According to the Gadsden Independent School District, there was another incident that occurred on March 20.

“Being that those schools are so close to the border. The proximity of the border, these types of events happen weekly,” said Refugio Socorro, a spokesperson with U.S. Border Patrol.

KOAT headed to the border wall and discovered an area called “The Anarpa Gap” an opening in the border wall about 5 miles from the school.

“A lot of people in that area that try to evade arrest from our apprehensions do have a criminal history or have immigration issues. So that’s the reason why they just take off running and go through locations they’re not even familiar with,” said Corrales.

A Santa Teresa Middle School mom who did not want to be identified told KOAT she gets nervous for her child’s safety.

“At first, I was scared with every notification from the school that they’re on lockdown. As a parent, you’re going to get worried,” said the mom.

According to Border Patrol, they are seeing about 1,000 migrant encounters a day in the El Paso Sector, with the most happening near Santa Teresa and Sunland Park.

Gadsden ISD denied an on-camera interview but sent us this statement:

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the U.S. Border Patrol agents and the officers of the Sunland Park Police Department for their swift and professional response to this situation. Thanks to their efforts, the safety and security of our students and staff were maintained throughout the incident.”

