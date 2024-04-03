Balloon release held to remember 12-year-old York County boy fatally shot one year ago

By McKenna Alexander

RED LION, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Friends and family remembered a York County boy on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Kain Heiland was 12 when he was shot and killed on April 1, 2023, in Red Lion.

During a balloon release, those who knew him said he was a wonderful son, grandson, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed Pokémon, wrestling, Flaming Hot Cheetos, the Baltimore Ravens, and playing with his little brothers.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him,” said his grandmother, Kathy Rexroth.

His death still weighs on those who knew him but is alleviated by everyday reminders of his presence. He will not soon be forgotten.

“His life was worth something. He wasn’t meant to be taken so early, and he should still be here. We all love him, and we all miss him,” Rexroth said.

Accused shooter Nolan Grove, who was 13 at the time of the killing, is awaiting trial on charges that include third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

