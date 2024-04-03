By Lisa Valadez

Click here for updates on this story

April 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Students from the Gifted and Talented program at Sutton Elementary School within HISD recently took part in their campus GT Expo. The event highlighted their various interests and talents, with a particular focus on projects created using upcycled materials. The school extends its gratitude to Ms. Hughes, the GT Coordinator, for her exemplary leadership in organizing the event.

The Galena Park High School Girls Golf team has secured the District Championship, showcasing their exceptional skill and commitment. Their hard work has certainly yielded impressive results. As they advance to the regional competition, the school community has full confidence in their continued success on the course. Best of luck to the team in the upcoming regionals – keep shining and go make us proud!

Campus Chronicles – April 3, 2024 Lisa Valadez | 4/3/2024, 1:06 p.m. Students from the Gifted and Talented program at Sutton Elementary School within HISD recently took part in their campus GT … photo

Students from the Gifted and Talented program at Sutton Elementary School within HISD recently took part in their campus GT Expo. The event highlighted their various interests and talents, with a particular focus on projects created using upcycled materials. The school extends its gratitude to Ms. Hughes, the GT Coordinator, for her exemplary leadership in organizing the event.

The Galena Park High School Girls Golf team has secured the District Championship, showcasing their exceptional skill and commitment. Their hard work has certainly yielded impressive results. As they advance to the regional competition, the school community has full confidence in their continued success on the course. Best of luck to the team in the upcoming regionals – keep shining and go make us proud! photo

In a heartwarming act of kindness, Mission West Elementary student Jackson George from Fort Bend ISD used his personal savings to buy drinks and protein bars for local firefighters. He wanted to express gratitude for their assistance during a recent fire at his grandparents’ home. With aspirations to join the Junior Firefighter program when he turns 13, Jackson’s thoughtful gesture is truly commendable. Keep up the exemplary work, Jackson! A hearty congratulations to Dee Jones for being acknowledged by the Houston Rockets as a genuine game changer! Your remarkable talent and unwavering dedication to the students and staff of Alief ISD continue to inspire us all. Keep up the fantastic work!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.