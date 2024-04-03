Fort Bend County Rallies for Children: 2,192 Stakes of Resolve in the Fight Against Child Abuse

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the heart of Fort Bend County, Texas, a poignant visual has emerged at the historic courthouse grounds, commanding attention, and driving a powerful message home. April in Fort Bend is marked by a sea of 2,192 stakes, each a sobering testament to the reported instances of child abuse within the county. This striking display sets the stage for Child Abuse Prevention Month, drawing the public eye to the urgent need for protection and advocacy for our most vulnerable.

Spearheaded by the venerable Fort Bend County Judge KP George, in concert with the dedicated members of the Exchange Club of Fort Bend and the zealous Child Advocates of Fort Bend, this Awareness Field Installation Event is more than just an exhibit; it is a call to arms. With the collaboration of Fort Bend County’s District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Fort Bend County Attorney, the initiative highlights the collective resolve to combat child abuse.

As civic leaders such as Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and County Attorney Bridgette Smith Lawson joined voices with Child Advocates CEO Ruthanne Mefford and Exchange Club President Dr. Malik Kutty, the message was clear: the fight against child abuse is unyielding. The event, laden with compelling oratory, bolstered the community’s commitment to fostering a safe haven for children.

County Judge KP George’s resonating words, “Child abuse is an intolerable scourge that demands our unwavering attention and action,” encapsulate the ethos of the gathering. By pooling resources and determination, Fort Bend County envisions a future where children can flourish, untainted by the specter of abuse.

This vital community effort, marked by the hashtag #preventchildabuse, invites residents to stand in solidarity with the cause. Embracing the spirit of #FortBendStrong and #FortBendForward, the call to spread awareness and engage in proactive measures reverberates. The stakes are high—each one a narrative of challenge and a beacon of hope—propelling Fort Bend County on its mission to assure every child a secure and loving childhood.

