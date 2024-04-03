Portland mother arrested for selling drugs to minors with kids in car

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE OSWEGO Oregon (KPTV) — A Portland woman has been convicted of dealing drugs to kids out of her Tesla–with her own toddlers in the car–according to court documents.

Yue Zhang Rotbart, now 34, was arrested in May 2023, by Lake Oswego police after a sting operation.

Undercover officers communicated with Rotbart on Snapchat, where she went by the pseudonym “Night Church” when talking to area teens looking to buy drugs. Officers arranged a drug deal at the Happy Sparrow Cafe, where Rotboart was arrested and her two children, ages two and four, were found in the car.

A substantial amount of drugs, including marijuana, vape cartridges, alcohol, and psilocybin mushrooms were found in the car. The children were placed in protective custody and later returned home.

Rotbart was charged with first-degree child neglect and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and pleaded guilty on February 14, 2024. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail and required to pay a $2,000 fine for each count, along with a three-year supervised probation.

Under the probation, Rotbart is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol and must undergo a substance abuse evaluation, along with any follow-up requirements.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.