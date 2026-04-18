Calmer and warmer for Weekend Two of Coachella

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's a calmer and warmer weekend compared to the first weekend of Coachella!

Winds remain calm this evening and most of Sunday, which means if you're camping at Coachella, you won't be encountering any wind-related problems at the campground. Winds appear to pick up again for Sunday around dinnertime, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.

We've been seeing a predominantly offshore pattern since Friday, which has really been drying things out. Dew point temperatures have been in the single-digits and teens today, but we'll see a quick switch to an offshore pattern later this evening and for the rest of the weekend. We'll stay dry, though our dew points rise into the 30s overnight.

We'll start off comfortably in the 70s for your Sunday morning as temperatures climb into the upper 80s by lunchtime. Our daytime high tomorrow should be in the low 90s as we continue to warm up this weekend!

Sunny & warm is the name of the game through the weekend and into the start of the workweek, but the winds will soon return. By midweek, we'll see more breezy conditions, leading to some cooler weather and gusts likely around 30-45 MPH in windier areas.

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