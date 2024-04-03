Prosecutors and HPD Investigators Appeal for More Victims of Serial Sex Predator

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

In a concerted effort to combat sexual violence and secure justice for victims, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, accompanied by key officials from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office (HCDAO) and the Houston Police Department (HPD), will host a pivotal news conference. The event aims to apprise the public of a suspected serial sex predator and implore individuals to step forward if they have been affected.

– Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

– Janna Oswald, Chief of HCDAO Adult Sex Crimes Division

– Katelyn Howton, Detective, HPD Special Victims-Adult Sex Crimes

News conference to inform the public about a suspected serial sex predator and to solicit assistance in identifying potential additional victims.

2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3

12th floor Media Room, Harris County Criminal Justice Center, 1201 Franklin, Houston

District Attorney Kim Ogg, alongside adult sex crimes prosecutors from HCDAO and investigators from HPD, will provide an update on the progress of six felony sexual assault cases pending against Eric Sim, a 37-year-old individual suspected of being a serial sex predator. The aim of the conference is not only to shed light on ongoing legal proceedings but also to encourage any individuals who may have fallen victim to similar crimes to come forward and seek justice.

As Houstonians, we stand united against sexual violence and are committed to providing support and resources to those affected. Stay tuned to Houston Style Magazine for updates on this crucial development, and let us collectively strive to create a safer, more just community for all.

