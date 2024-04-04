‘They’re intertwined’: Dog leads family to owner who was hit by a car

By Danielle Ledbetter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Rhoda Kubasti went on her daily walk with her dog, Ghost, last Thursday. Rhoda’s mom, Joyce Manter, says that nothing about that was unusual.

While the pair was walking, Manter said Rhoda’s boyfriend was at home.

”He hears a scratch at the door, it’s Ghost he’s there unleashed, and Dustin [Rhoda’s boyfriend] just went, ‘Take me to her, take me to her.’”

Manter said Ghost led Dustin to a crash scene on Gallatin Pike about a mile away.

”The police wouldn’t let him by and they wouldn’t give him any information at the scene of course they can’t, we understand that, but we were 99.9% sure that it was her,” she said.

Their intuition was right and, nearly a week later, Rhoda remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Her mom says she is not brain dead but she is on a ventilator.

While Rhoda remains in the hospital, her mom Joyce is juggling maintaining her household and ensuring Rhoda’s two daughters — who are 12 and 14 — get to and from school.

Ghost has been left home alone a lot during this ordeal.

“He just doesn’t like being alone,” Manter said. “Rhoda’s his buddy. They’re intertwined. She loves Ghost and Ghost loves her.”

Manter said Ghost barks a lot when he’s alone, which has sparked issues with Rhoda’s apartment complex.

“Now they’re going to give them notices to move,” Manter said. “We have the rent paid but even if the rent is paid the dog has to go today because they’ve had so many complaints.”

Manter says she’s already dealing with so many things and adding this to the list is a lot.

“It’s just the worst, I can’t emotionally break down because all of these things have to be handled and taken care of for my daughter,” Manter said. “I’m dying inside.”

Manter said an immediate foster for Ghost is needed.

“Our choices would be to take him to animal control or take him to a rescue to where we can find a foster that’s available,” she said.”

While they scramble to find a temporary home for Ghost, they hope Rhoda recovers and can be reunited with him soon.

Her family has also set up a GoFundMe to help keep Rhoda’s household running while she’s in the hospital.

