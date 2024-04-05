Douglas County Health Department celebrates National Public Health Week by protecting and connecting

By Davon Taylor

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Douglas County Health Department is recognizing National Public Health Week this week.

Dr. Lindsay Huse is the Douglas County Health Department Health director. She said the week is meant to inform people about public health work outside of an emergency outbreak and illness.

“Public health is certainly becoming something that’s more visible to the public,” she said. “So, we’re really celebrating the ways that we’re able to partner with people in our communities, the way we’re able to work with different citizens in our communities to build a healthier place to live.”

Public health officials tell us that the theme this year is “Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We Are All Public Health.”

Dr. Huse said that the foundation of a successful Public Health Week is making sure that the community is educated on what is around them.

“Educating the public on what is happening in terms of different public health threats or public health opportunities is very important because these are all issues that impact the people who live, work and play here every single day,” she said.

Each day has a specific theme: Monday: Civic Engagement Tuesday: Healthy Neighborhoods Wednesday: Climate Change Thursday: New Tools and Innovations Friday: Reproductive and Sexual Health Saturday: Emergency Preparedness Sunday: The Future of Public Health

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.